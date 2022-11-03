Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle

A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend.

Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.

As the two teams passed by one another backstage, Diaz and Paul’s team got into a scuffle but the video wasn’t clear as to what happened. However, on Thursday, Inside Fighting released more footage from the scuffle that saw Nick Maximov throw a beer at Paul’s security guard.

Diaz Claims They Won The Scuffle

In the video, Diaz, Maximov, and Avila – who just fought – were front and center yelling at Paul’s bodyguard. After some back-and-forth, and Diaz slapping Paul’s meditation coach, Maximov is seen throwing a beer at Paul’s bodyguard. Nate Diaz, meanwhile, also hit one of Paul’s team with a water bottle and celebrated as his squad walked away, in which the Stockton native claimed they won.

“Let’s go, we won,” Diaz said to his team after the scuffle.

After the incident, Diaz and his team were asked to leave the event and did not get to see the main event. After Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision, he called out Nate Diaz for starting a fight between their teams.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b*tch,” Paul said in the ring after his win. “He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t, and then he always leaves the f*cking arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me.”

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Diaz will accept a boxing match with Paul. But, if it happens it would be a massive fight.

Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

