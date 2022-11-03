Matt Brown comes to the defense of Jake Paul’s controversial resume: “He’s fought tougher guys than 99 percent of pro boxers in their first fights”

Jake Paul has found an unlikely ally in UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown.

‘The Problem Child’ continued his bizarre ascent in the boxing world last Saturday. On Showtime pay-per-view secured the biggest win of his career, defeating Anderson Silva. The contest was back and forth, but Paul sealed the win on the scorecards with an eighth-round knockdown.

The victory moved the YouTuber to 6-0 in his professional boxing career. However, many fans take issue with those six victories, the reason being that Paul has yet to fight an established professional boxer. Furthermore, last weekend was the first time he faced someone with a win on their boxing record.

Many fans have attacked Jake Paul over his resume, and lack of a traditional boxing rise. However, one man has come to his defense, and it’s a surprising one. That individual is UFC welterweight Matt Brown.

‘The Immortal’ isn’t a fan of the YouTuber, as he explained on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. However, Brown opined that many boxers have easier fights in their first few outing than Paul has.

While he hasn’t faced established boxers, the YouTuber has faced former UFC champions such as ‘The Spider’ and Tyron Woodley. In Brown’s view, that’s better than fighting journeymen in their first few outings.

“Look the fact is if you look at the vast majority of pro boxers’ careers, I don’t want to pump up Jake Paul too much, but he’s fought tougher guys than 99 percent of pro boxers in their first [six] fights – regardless [of] whether these guys are real boxers or not,” Brown stated. “Most guys’ first four pro fights outside of the [Vasyl] Lomachenko’s of the world and guys like that, they’re not fighting world-class athletes. Tyron Woodley, [Nate Robinson], even Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, these guys are world-class athletes. You can’t take that away from Jake Paul.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “You’ve got to give credit where credit’s due. You’ve got to show the respect where he’s earned. Where he has earned is most guys that have a lack of experience like Jake Paul does, they don’t perform under the lights like that. They break down. Some of the games Anderson was playing — I mean, you’re going against freaking Anderson Silva in your [sixth] pro boxing match with millions of eyes on you. That’s to be respected.”

“I don’t know if Anderson was at his best, but Jake f****** beat him. You’ve got to give that credit to him.”

While the UFC veteran might disagree with the talk, it’s unlikely to slow down. Paul is currently targeting a boxing match with Nate Diaz next.

