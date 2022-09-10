Video | Nate Diaz rips Dwayne Johnson’s new UFC training shoes: “Look at these shoes, they made me put this sh*t on”

I’m not surprised mother f**kers! Nate Diaz trashed Dwayne Johnson’s new UFC training shoes during an interview with Megan Olivi.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) has had quite the twenty-four hour stretch after being involved in a backstage scuffle at the UFC 279 press conference on Thursday night, followed by his slated opponent Khamzat Chimaev missing weight the following morning. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ would not entertain the idea of a catchweight fight with ‘Borz’ and so the UFC proceeded to book him against Tony Ferguson instead.

Following the wild turn of events, which now pits Khamzat Chimaev against Kevin Holland, the former TUF 5 winner spoke with Megan Olivi and blasted ‘Borz’ for being a “bitch-ass“.

What wasn’t originally shared in the interview was Nate Diaz’s remarks about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new UFC training shoes.

As seen below courtesy of @Mokoflama on Twitter, Diaz was clearly not impressed with the quality of Dwayne Johnson’s new venture and ended the interview by voicing his disgust.

“These shoes f**king suck! Look at these shoes. They made me put this sh*t on. F**k these shoes!” – Diaz said.

Nate Diaz and Dwayne Johnson of course have a history, with ‘The Rock’ presenting the promotions one-off BMF belt to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

”F**k The Rock too, man,” Diaz said after losing to Masvidal at UFC 244. “That motherf**ker over here playing me. See him over here smiling with Masvidal. Should have had Mike Tyson handing out a belt if anybody. I don’t give a f**k about any belt anyway, but he can get it too.”

Johnson later responded to Diaz’s comments with the following remarks:

“I wasn’t surprised at Nate’s comments because that’s the Nate Diaz that we all know and love,” Johnson said. “He is as advertised. Nate, he gets it. He knows that me and Jorge we’re boys, we’re from Miami. We have a lot of deep connections down there. A lot of the fighters we know, a lot of the coaches and trainers that we know, a lot of the gyms that we’ve been to down there. So there’s a connection, so no I was totally fine with it. He gets it.”

What do you think of Nate Diaz trashing Dwayne Johnson’s new UFC training shoes? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

