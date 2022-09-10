Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, slams Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279

Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, this while slamming Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279.

It was supposed to be Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, ‘Borz’ missed the promotions welterweight limit by a whopping 7.5lbs and the fight was ultimately scratched as Team Diaz would not entertain a catchweight contest.

Thankfully for fight fans, the UFC was able to play musical chairs with other fighters on the card and came up with the following lineup.

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson – Welterweight main event

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland – 180lbs Catchweight co-main event

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang – Catchweight fight

Conor McGregor, who has fought Nate Diaz twice in the past, took to Twitter on Saturday morning where he reacted to all of yesterday’s UFC 279 chaos.

My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2022

Conor McGregor continued by congratulating Nate Diaz on completing his contractual obligations and insisting their trilogy fight will eventually happen.

Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play.

Our trilogy will happen. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2022

McGregor is of course still recovering from the broken leg he suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. It is expected that the Irish star will return to action in the first quarter of next year.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that Khamzat Chimaev should have been pulled from UFC 279 entirely following his brutal weight miss? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!