Khamzat Chimaev attempts to explain UFC 279 weight miss, vows to “smash everybody”

Khamzat Chimaev attempted to explain his massive weight miss to a hostile crowd at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was of course slated to compete against Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday night’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by a whopping 7.5lbs earlier this morning, the bout was called off as Diaz was not willing to entertain a catchweight contest.

With that, the UFC quickly played musical chairs with other fighters set for the card and wound up with the following lineup of new fights:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson – Welterweight main event

advertisement - continue reading below

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland – Catchweight co-main event

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang – Catchweight fight

While many fans were pleased with the new lineup of fights, with most conceding that it is now a better fight card, that didn’t result in Chimaev being let off the hook for his weight miss.

advertisement - continue reading below

As seen below, ‘Borz’ was showered with boos by the fight fans in attendance at tonight’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins, this while he attempted to explain his weight miss to Joe Rogan.

“They stopped that sh*t (the weight cut), I don’t know. Hey, this is Chechnya motherf**kers. Shut up, guys. I’m gonna f**k your boy up, I f**k him backstage as well.”

Khamzat Chimaev continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t care, I want to smash everybody. I come here (to) f**k everybody. I’m gonna take it over now.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/kbldRiwk6z — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 10, 2022

Chimaev would later inform Megan Olivi that doctors told him to stop cutting weight at 4am.

Khamzat Chimaev says he was told to stop cutting weight at 4 AM ⏰ #UFC279 (via @MeganOlivi) pic.twitter.com/5tK9GI0Gjr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2022

Chimaev and Holland have a history as the pair have traded multiple insults and had an altercation in the lead-up to this weekend’s UFC 279 event.

advertisement - continue reading below

‘Borz’ is once again listed as a massive favorite, but based on tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins he will not have many fans in his corner.

What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev’s remarks?