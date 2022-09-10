Khamzat Chimaev attempts to explain UFC 279 weight miss, vows to “smash everybody”

Khamzat Chimaev attempted to explain his massive weight miss to a hostile crowd at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins.
Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was of course slated to compete against Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday night’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by a whopping 7.5lbs earlier this morning, the bout was called off as Diaz was not willing to entertain a catchweight contest.
With that, the UFC quickly played musical chairs with other fighters set for the card and wound up with the following lineup of new fights:
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson – Welterweight main event
Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland – Catchweight co-main event
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang – Catchweight fight
While many fans were pleased with the new lineup of fights, with most conceding that it is now a better fight card, that didn’t result in Chimaev being let off the hook for his weight miss.
As seen below, ‘Borz’ was showered with boos by the fight fans in attendance at tonight’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins, this while he attempted to explain his weight miss to Joe Rogan.
“They stopped that sh*t (the weight cut), I don’t know. Hey, this is Chechnya motherf**kers. Shut up, guys. I’m gonna f**k your boy up, I f**k him backstage as well.”
Khamzat Chimaev continued (h/t MMAJunkie):
“I don’t care, I want to smash everybody. I come here (to) f**k everybody. I’m gonna take it over now.”
Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/kbldRiwk6z
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 10, 2022
Chimaev would later inform Megan Olivi that doctors told him to stop cutting weight at 4am.
Khamzat Chimaev says he was told to stop cutting weight at 4 AM ⏰ #UFC279
(via @MeganOlivi) pic.twitter.com/5tK9GI0Gjr
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2022
Chimaev and Holland have a history as the pair have traded multiple insults and had an altercation in the lead-up to this weekend’s UFC 279 event.
‘Borz’ is once again listed as a massive favorite, but based on tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins he will not have many fans in his corner.
What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev's remarks?