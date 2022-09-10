Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”

Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.

With that, the UFC scrambled to put together a new main card and wound up booking the following fights:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson – Welterweight main event

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland – Catchweight co-main event

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang – Catchweight fight

While ‘Borz’ originally joked that Darren Till was to blame for his botched weight cut, UFC President Dana White later revealed that doctors told Chimaev to stop cutting weight for health reasons.

“So, what happened was he was cutting weight. If you saw him yesterday, he was very lean already and he should’ve come in on weight. He started to cut weight and you know, he started locking up and cramping. All things that happen from a bad cut.”

White continued, “Unlike ten years ago, when we were doing this, we call and send a doctor up and he determines if he should keep cutting weight or not. The doctor told him he shouldn’t. So, we jumped on [saving this card] this morning.”

Shortly after the new UFC 279 lineup was revealed, Darren Till took to social media where he shared his thoughts on everything that transpired on Friday.

Nate gets the fight he deserves…

Khamzat gets to smesh Holland…

& Li & D.Rod will actually be a sick fight, plus Li fighting a guy 10 pounds heavier than him.

What a G!! — D (@darrentill2) September 9, 2022

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev, the “smesh brothers”, are of course good friends and training partners.