Video | Jon Jones Facetimes Fedor Emelianenko following news of his upcoming return

UFC legend Jon Jones Facetimed fellow mixed martial arts great Fedor Emelianenko following news that the Russian will be returning to action this Fall.

Yesterday it was announced that Emelianenko will headline the first Bellator event in Moscow, which is set to take place on October 23 at VTB Arena. Although Fedor’s participation at the event is official, an opponent for the MMA legend has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Bellator boss Scott Coker has said that both Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos have offered their services to be Emelianenko’s next opponent, but nothing has been set as of this time.

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, clearly caught word of Fedor Emelianenko’s pending return and reached out to the Russian legend on Facetime.

Check out the footage below via Bellator MMA on Twitter:

Real recognize real 👊 🐐@JonnyBones FaceTimed Fedor Emelianenko to congratulate the GOAT on his upcoming return to the Bellator cage, October 23 in Moscow. 🇷🇺 #Bellator261 #MMA pic.twitter.com/joSMaIyauP — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 26, 2021

“Hey what’s up? How are you man?” – Jon Jones asked.

“Thank you sir. Thank you. Very good.” – Fedor replied.

“Hey, I just want to say congratulations and welcome back.” – Jon Jones said.

“Thank you my brother.” – responded Emelianenko .

“Yea I am very excited for you. I will talk to you later.” – said Jones.

“Thank you my brother.” – Fedor finished.

‘Bones’ has not competed inside of the Octagon since February of 2020, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight crown against Dominick Reyes.

A few months after defeating ‘The Devastator’, Jones decided to vacate the 205-pound title in order to make a run at the promotions heavyweight championship.

Although nearly 12 months have passed since Jon Jones relinquished his belt, a date for his heavyweight debut has still not been made official. According to the UFC legend, he is no rush to compete and is simply focused on making a smooth transition to his new weight class.

Who would you like to Fedor Emelianenko fight when he returns to the Bellator cage this October in Russia? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!