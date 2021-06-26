UFC Vegas 30 Results: Tanner Boser KO’s Ovince Saint Preux (Video)

Today’s UFC Vegas 30 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Ovince Saint Preux taking on Tanner Boser.

OSP (25-15 MMA) will be returning to heavyweight for the first time since suffering a split-decision loss to Ben Rothwell in May of 2020 this evening. The former interim light heavyweight title challenger has gone 1-2 over his past three bouts, with his lone win in that time coming over Michel Oleksiejczuk by way of submission.

As for Tanner Boser (19-8-1 MMA), the Canadian standout is coming off a split decision setback to Ilir Latifi in his most recent effort just three weeks ago. The loss marked Boser’s second in a row and third in his past five fights.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 30 co-main event begins and Tanner Boser get things started quickly with a nice combination. The Canadian is throwing with reckless abandon to start the fight. Despite the early pressure, Ovince Saint Preux seems very relaxed. He slides away from a right hand and counters with a left. Boser continues to press the action and unloads another flurry of haymakers. If one of those connect it could be a short night for ‘OSP’. The former interim title challenger survives the early onslaught to see round two.

Round two begins and Tanner Boser is back to pressuring Ovince Saint Preux. He continues to throw big shots. ‘OSP’ with a low kick. Boser backs him up against the fence and puts him down with a right hand. He follows up with ground and pound and this one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 30 Result: Tanner Boser def. Ovince Saint Preux via KO in Round 2

