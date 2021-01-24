Video | Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler cross paths backstage after UFC 257

Watch UFC lightweight stars Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler cross paths backstage after Saturday night’s UFC 257 event.

Poirier stopped McGregor via second-round TKO in the UFC 257 main event, while Chandler finished Dan Hooker in the first round in the co-main event. Following the event, all three men ran into each other backstage. Take a look at two videos of the lightweights meeting below (h/t Chamatkar Sandhu).

It’s a tremendous show of respect between the three lightweights, all of whom starred at UFC 257. Poirier was the biggest winner of the night as he went into the Octagon and took out McGregor in the second round with strikes. It was an incredible performance by Poirier, the former UFC interim lightweight champion, and it should land him a massive fight his next time out. According to UFC president Dana White, he could potentially fight for the title next.

As for McGregor, he wants to take on Poirier in a trilogy matchup next, but it remains to be seen if he gets that fight. It seems more likely that McGregor has to fight someone else in the meantime, such as Nate Diaz or Tony Ferguson, as he rebuilds his stock in the UFC lightweight division. As for Chandler, he had a UFC debut for the ages when he knocked out Hooker. It’s a massive win for Chandler, who proved that he has what it takes to beat the UFC’s elite, and he could very well end up fighting for the belt in his next fight.

What do you think the UFC should do next with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler?