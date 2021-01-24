Dana White shares most likely scenario if Khabib Nurmagomedov vacates his lightweight title

UFC president Dana White shared the most likely scenario that would happen if UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vacates his belt.

On Saturday night at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in brutal fashion in the second round to pick up a massive upset win. As well, Michael Chandler had an incredible UFC debut in the co-main event when he knocked out Octagon veteran Dan Hooker. Along with Charles Oliveira, these are the fighters who are currently vying for a fight with Nurmagomedov. But the opportunity to fight the champ might not come if he vacates his title.

We will likely find out in the next couple of weeks what Nurmagomedov will do. Right now, it’s entirely up to the champ. If he wants to come back and fight either Poirier, Chandler, or Oliveira, then White will make that fight. But if the Russian truly is done and wants to hang up his gloves, then the UFC will have to go to Plan B and that’s creating a vacant title fight. If that’s the case, then White has a suggestion for that plan (h/t TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

Dana White also added that Poirier vs. Chandler for the title is the most likely scenario if Khabib vacates the title.

With Poirier and Chandler both coming off of huge knockout wins at UFC 257, a vacant title fight between these two is very realistic just because their wins are both so fresh in the minds of the fans. Of course, Oliveira and his eight straight wins aren’t going to be happy that White didn’t mention his name. The Brazilian deserves to fight for the belt but he might not get that opportunity should the UFC go ahead and book Poirier against Chandler for the vacant belt.

