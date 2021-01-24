Michael Chandler issues bold prediction for potential Khabib Nurmagomedov title fight

Michael Chandler issued a bold prediction for a potential title fight matchup with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round in what was an absolutely devastating fashion to mark a brilliant UFC debut for the former Bellator champion. Chandler came into the bout as the underdog but he proved the oddsmakers wrong when he KOed Hooker. It’s a massive win for “Iron” in his UFC debut and it’s the quality victory that could potentially earn him a title fight against Nurmagomedov if the champ decides to come out of retirement.

Speaking to reporters on Fight Island following UFC 257, Chandler sent a message to Nurmagomedov and issued a bold prediction if they ever fight.

Michael Chandler says he promises he can beat Khabib and if they fought, Khabib’s record would be 29 and Chandler instead of 30-0 #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/uyQ3DBzz8O — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 24, 2021

“I haven’t earned the right for him to think that he is not levels above me yet with just that performance. But I promise you, I could beat that man. I promise you, if he steps into that Octagon with me he becomes 29 and Chandler, not 30-0,” Chandler said, referencing Nurmagomedov’s record.

Chandler is now riding a three-fight win streak overall, with previous knockout wins over Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw in Bellator before he signed with the UFC. The win over Hooker immediately catapults Chandler into the top-10 of the UFC lightweight division after just one fight with the promotion. It might not be a big enough win in order to land him a title shot against Nurmagomedov, but he certainly isn’t far away from fighting for the belt.

Following UFC 257, UFC president Dana White said that Chandler is in the discussion for a vacant title fight against main event winner Dustin Poirier, depending on what the champ does. The only thing that matters is what Nurmagomedov decides to do, and hopefully, he’ll make a final decision soon.

