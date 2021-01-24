Amanda Ribas releases statement following KO loss to Marina Rodriguez

UFC women’s strawweight contender Amanda Ribas issued a statement following her vicious knockout loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257.

Ribas was quickly emerging as a title contender in the UFC women’s strawweight division after winning her first four fights in the Octagon, including notable wins over the likes of Mackenzie Dern and Paige VanZant. She was then matched up against a top-10 opponent in Rodriguez in the opening main card fight at UFC 257. Had Ribas defeated Rodriguez, it seems likely that the UFC would have fast-tracked the Brazilian prospect up to the title picture.

However, the fight didn’t go as well as expected for Ribas. After a strong start in the first round with her grappling, Rodriguez was able to catch Ribas on the chin in the second, drop her, and then finish her off with strikes for the best win of her UFC career. As for Ribas, it was a shocking loss for the Brazilian youngster. After looking like a future title contender, her future at 115lbs is not very much up in the air after suffering such a devastating KO loss.

Following UFC 257, Ribas took to social media to release a statement about her first loss in the UFC. Check out what she wrote on her Instagram below.

God always in command! Congratulations to @marinarodriguezmma and her team. THANK YOU MY TEAM! THANK YOU THANK YOU TO ALL WHO ARE WITH ME

Ribas said leading into this fight that she was hoping to make runs up both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. After losing to Rodriguez, it’s possible that Ribas could decide to move up to 125lbs permanently, where she beat VanZant last year, and get a fresh start in a division where the weight cut wouldn’t be as bad.

What do you think is next for Amanda Ribas after getting brutally knocked out by Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257?