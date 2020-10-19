Video | Dana White drops PPV opener for UFC 254

UFC President Dana White has shared the opening video for UFC 254, which goes down this Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
UFC 254 will be topped by a dynamite lightweight title fight, as undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seeks to defend his title against the division’s interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje. The matchup is being hailed by many as Nurmagomedov’s toughest test to date.
UFC 254 will be co-headlined by a crucial middleweight fight between the division’s former champion Robert Whittaker, and the fearsome Jared Cannonier. The expectation is that, if Cannonier comes out on top, he will be granted a shot at the UFC middleweight title, which is currently owned by Israel Adesanya.
Other highlights of the UFC 254 lineup include a heavyweight scrap between ranked contenders Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris, a long-awaited rematch between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev, and appearances from established names like Stefan Struve, Tai Tuivasa, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira, and Sam Alvey.
Ahead of this stacked card, White has released the video that will kick-off the pay-per-view segment of the event.
The video, which is narrated by actor Ron Perlman, will give you chills. See it below!
See the complete UFC 254 fight card, which has reportedly been stung by a few last minute shake-ups, down below.
UFC 254 Main Card
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Justin Gaethje
Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes
UFC 254 Preliminary Card
Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey
Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney
Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev
