Photo | Official poster released for UFC 254

The UFC has dropped the official poster for the upcoming UFC 254 pay-per-view card, which is scheduled for October 24 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

See it below:

UFC 254 will be topped by a dynamite lightweight title fight between undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov will enter the Octagon in Abu Dhabi with a perfect, 28-0 record, highlighted by triumphs over Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson and Rafael dos Anjos. Gaethje, on the other hand, will step into the cage riding victories over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and most recently, Tony Ferguson—all stoppages.

Being the stars of the UFC 254 card, Nurmagomedov and Gaethje take center stage in the official poster for the card.

UFC 254 will be co-headlined by a dynamite middleweight scrap between former champion Robert Whittaker and surging contender Jared Cannonier. If Cannonier wins, all signs point to his getting a crack at the division’s reigning champ, Israel Adesanya. The same could apply to a victorious Whittaker, but that’s not certain.

Other highlights of the UFC 254 bill include a heavyweight scrap between Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris, a lightweight scrap between Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev, a flyweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Lauren Murphy, and a long awaited rematch between light heavyweight bruisers Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev.

See the six-fight UFC 254 main card below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje — lightweight title fight

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

