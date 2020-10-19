Dustin Poirier on January 23 rematch with Conor McGregor: “25 minutes to make life fair”

Dustin Poirier is focused and ready to “make life fair” as he prepares for his proposed January 23 rematch against Conor McGregor.

While the Ultimate Fighting Championship has yet to officially announce this bout is happening, both McGregor and Poirier seem to be gearing up for a rematch that is more than six years in the making.

Back in September 2014, McGregor beat Poirier in a featherweight contest at UFC 178 back in 2014, winning the fight by first-round knockout. You can bet “The Diamond” is out for revenge.

January 23rd 25 minutes to make life fair. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 19, 2020

Dustin Poirier last fought in June, when he defeated New Zealand’s Dan Hooker by decision in one of the best fights of the year thus far. The victory over Hooker separated Poirier from a submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last September.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, last fought in January, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

In June, McGregor announced his retirement from MMA, but the buzz surrounding this fight with Poirier is proof that his retirement is unlikely to stick.