Joe Rogan lauds Brian Ortega after “Korean Zombie” win

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has some high praise for Brian Ortega, who picked up a decision win over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung last weekend.

Ortega and The Korean Zombie met in the main event of UFC Fight Island 6 last Saturday. Ortega defeated his Korean rival with a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

The bout was the Californian’s first since a late 2018 TKO loss to former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Not only did he show now signs of ring rust in his win over The Korean Zombie, but he also showed off a massively improved striking game, building on what has always been one of the best submission toolkits in MMA.

Rogan was not on commentary duty for this event, but was evidently tuned in to watch.

Speaking on Instagram, the long-time UFC commentator heaped praised on Ortega for his performance—in particular the improvements he flaunted.

“Congrats to Brian Ortega for an excellent victory and a clear statement that he’s used the time off to improve and reach a whole new level,” Rogan wrote. “I have always been a fan, but to watch him show such clear improvement over a dangerous contender was really satisfying to see. One of the great things about this sport is watching fighters improve and make adjustments. This victory was an excellent example of that.”

