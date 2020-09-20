VIDEO | Colby Covington receives call from Donald Trump following UFC win over Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington received a phone call from United States President Donald Trump following his TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Covington and Woodley had the opportunity to settle their bitter rivalry in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event in Nevada.

The former UFC welterweight champion in Woodley had entered tonight’s grudge match with Covington looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. In his most previous efforts against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman, ‘The Chosen One’ had ended up on the wrong end of the judges scorecards.

Meanwhile, former UFC interim title holder Colby Covington, who is also a huge supporter of Donald Trump, was looking to add another former champion to his resume this evening, this after defeating Robbie Lawler in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Newark.

‘Chaos’ was able to have his way with Woodley for the better portion of the opening four rounds before ultimately scoring a bizarre fight-ending finish in round five. It was another lackluster showing for ‘T-Wood’, which has UFC President Dana White now calling for the former champ to retire.

Following his dominant win over Tyron Woodley this evening, Colby Covington received a call from United States President Donald Trump during his post-fight interview with Megan Olivi.

“You are a great fighter man,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you man, you make it look so easy. I don’t know how the heck you do that. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight. I wanted to watch it and you were great.”

Colby Covington responded:

“Thank you so much Mr. President. You gave me the drive and energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally and it doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand.”

Donald Trump continued to offer his congrats to ‘Chaos’.

“You weren’t going to lose. Although he is a strong looking guy to, a tough guy and a great fighter. He was a champ and that was easy work, well relatively easy work for you. I am proud of you man. I just made a big speech, I had 35,000 people and I wanted to make sure I got home so I could watch Colby. That was fast work. I couldn’t believe it. He is a tough guy and he didn’t give you much of a problem at all did he?”

“Yeah, he’s a strong guy and former champion,” Colby acknowledged. “But it didn’t matter who was in there Mr. President. After getting to see you I didn’t care if it was Superman in there.”

“That is great Colby. I am proud of you man. I’m a big fan and I am proud of you. Your tough, you have the right spirit. So now go win the next one and get that championship and just keep it for a long time.” Trump finished.

