Kamaru Usman reacts to Colby Covington defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman obviously had a keen interest in tonight’s UFC main event between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

Although the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ defeated both Woodley and Covington in 2019, he knew that tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main event winner would be one step closer to earning a rematch.

Woodley (19-5-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s grudge match with Covington looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak. In his most previous efforts, ‘The Chosen One’ has suffered unanimous decision losses to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns respectively.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15 -2 MMA) was most previously seen in action at UFC Newark in August of 2019, where he scored a lopsided decision victory over Robbie Lawler. Prior to his win over ‘Ruthless’, the promotions former interim welterweight title holder in ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO loss to reigning 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main event proved to be a one sided affair as Colby Covington was able to utilize pace and volume to dominate Tyron Woodley for the better part of the opening four rounds of action. Then, in round five, ‘Chaos’ got ‘The Chosen One’ to the canvas and while improving his position wound up injuring Wooldey in the process. The fight was waved off by the referee and Colby was awarded a TKO victory.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO at 1:19 of Round 5

Check out how Kamaru Usman reacted to Covington defeating Woodley below:

“You know you would think that after you break someone’s jaw and they learn their lesson and they learn how to kind of contain themselves. But, I guess this guy (Colby) won’t stop until I physically stop him from existing in that Octagon. And you know, if that fight does end up happening again, that is exactly what I am going to do to him.”

When asked if he would rather fight Colby Covington over Gilbert Burns next, Kamaru Usman responded with the following.

“I don’t care. I would have fought him tonight if they had asked me to.”

Who would you like to see Kamaru fight next, Gilbert Burns or Colby Covington? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020