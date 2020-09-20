Colby Covington slams “communist” Tyron Wooldey following UFC Vegas 11

The long standing grudge between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley came to a head in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event.

Woodley and Covington have had beef for years and finally got the opportunity to settle their differences inside of the Octagon this evening.

It was a highly anticipated match-up, not only due to their rivalry, but also because of their respective accomplishments in mixed martial arts.

Tyron Woodley was of course the UFC’s former welterweight kingpin, while Colby Covington served as a former interim title holder and top division contender.

Despite their seemingly equal accolades, tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main event was dominated by Covington. ‘Chaos’ utilized a frantic pace combined with a heavy volume of strikes to frustrate and wear down ‘The Chosen One’. After four rounds of action it was clear that Woodley would need a finish in round five in order to emerge victorious. Unfortunately for ‘T-Wood’ the opposite occurred, as Colby Covington wound up securing a TKO victory after Tyron suffered a rib injury during a grappling sequence.

Despite the definitive victory, the bad blood between Covington and Woodley does not seem to have subsided.

During tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference, ‘Chaos’ was asked about calling Woodley a “domestic terrorist sympathizer” and how he drew that parallel.

“Because he (Woodley) is standing up for lifelong criminals,” Colby Covington explained. “You know the Black Lives Matter is a complete sham. It is a joke. They are taking these people. They are complete terrorists. They are taking these people that are criminals. You know, these aren’t people that are hard working Americans. Blue collar Americans. These are bad people. They are criminals, you know, and they shouldn’t be attacking police. You know if you are breaking the law and you are threatening the cops with weapons. You know, you deserve to get what you get.”

Covington continued:

“Law enforcement protects us all. If you don’t have law enforcement it would be the wild wild west. So you know, people need to go and give a pat on the back to law enforcement every single day and thank them for keeping us all safe. Otherwise you know all these criminals would be running the streets wild and none of us would be safe.”

Colby Covington was then asked to confirm that he believes Tyron Woodley supports criminal behavior and encourages it.

“Yeah, absolutely.” Covington confirmed. “You know he is a communist. You know, he’s a Marxist. He stands for criminals. He hates America, and that’s why he got broke tonight.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 20, 2020