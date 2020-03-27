VIDEO | 35 of the best finishes in ONE Championship history

Got a hankering for some combat sports action? Looking to kill twenty-something minutes of your self-imposed quarantine? Either way, we’ve got you covered with this action-packed highlight of the best finishes in ONE Championship history.

This highlight video features the handiwork of ONE Championship stars like Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, Martin Nguyen, Angela Lee, and lots, lots more.

Like many sports organization, ONE Championship has been forced to adjust its schedule in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. That being said, the promotion does have a number of closed-door events on the horizon, which CEO Chatri Sityodtong is hopeful will go ahead as planned.

“In a situation like this, you’re juggling many different priorities,” Sityodtong told Bleacher Report. “Different countries are changing their policies on a daily basis. Very quickly, you have to prioritize what’s most important. For ONE, the safety and health of our athletes, fans, staff and general public was the priority.”

“We’re trying to refill cards,” the ONE Championship boss continued. “We have to work with a variety of national governments though. We’ve had a lot of late nights and emergency meetings called with my leadership team to get everyone’s input across various constituents. I don’t want to comment prematurely, but I will say that the April events are looking very tough. We’re scrambling because of all the changing conditions.

“Right now, our schedule stands as is. However, there’s a lot of shuffling going on behind the scenes. Everyday life is being impacted in many different countries day by day. We have global media rights and athletes all around the world, so we have to be on top of every policy change in every country. Plus, we need to be able to put these events on safely. It’s a very fluid situation and still too early to come to any decisions.”

What is your favorite finish from the ONE Championship highlight video above?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/27/2020.