UFC releases statement on Jon Jones arrest

The UFC has released a statement regarding Jon Jones’ recent arrest.

The light heavyweight was arrested in the earlier hours of Thursday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance in vehicle.

According to reports, “Bones” has already been released from custody. He is due back in court on April 8th for a bond arraignment hearing.

Now the UFC has weighed in on the recent arrest (via MMA Fighting):

“UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning. The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”

According to a criminal report published by KOAT, officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue after 1 a.m. in response to gunshots fired. The officers found Jones in the car. He denied hearing gunshots but admitted he had been driving after the police suspected intoxication.

Upon closer inspection, officers found a black handgun under his seat in addition to an open bottle of 750ml bottle of Recuerdo.

Jon Jones submitted a sobriety test which he failed. He subsequently accepted a breathalyzer test which he failed, testing two times above the legal limit. He still denied discharging the weapon in question. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit will now test the firearm to determine if it has been used for crimes in the past.

It is unclear if the UFC will take any further action against Jon Jones for his recent brush with the law. Currently, any punishment remains in the hands of the Albuquerque Police Department as they launch a full investigation in the coming days.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/26/2020.