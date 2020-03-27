Darren Till explains why he is the perfect match for Israel Adesanya

Darren Till recently explained why he will be the perfect challenge for middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

The British UFC fighter joined the middleweight ranks in 2019 after two devastating defeats in the welterweight division. In his 185-pound debut, “The Gorilla” claimed a split decision victory after a hard-fought battle against Kelvin Gastelum.

The middleweight champion, Adesanya also claimed a valiant victory against Gastelum in 2019, this before beating Robert Whittaker for the title at UFC 243. Most recently, at UFC 248, “Stylebender” fought Yoel Romero for his first title defense. He claimed the win, but the lack of action left fans wanting more. According to Darren Till, the fight was an absolute “snooze”:

“Adesanya’s a p*ssy” joked the Brit to Mike Bisping on the podcast Believe You, Me. “You know what mate, yeah I’m just going to come out and say it, it was a sh*t fight. But I’ve been in them myself, stalemate. I don’t think Yoel and “Stylebender” were the right match for each other, the way that fight was looking.

“You could say Stylebender looked scared and you could say Yoel was doing some stupid things- which he was. You know what mate, it was just a snoozer. It just didn’t do anything for the fans, didn’t do anything for me. But then, Stylebender’s been in wars and so has Yoel so you can’t really hate on them for one fight, but, it was a sh*t fight.”

Co-host, Luis J Gomez asked Till what he learned from Adesanya’s performance and what makes him a good matchup for the middleweight champion:

“As long as it’s not Yoel,” he responded and laughed.

“I feel like at welterweight, I was just so drained. It got to a point where it was just draining my whole body, my brain and everything. I feel now, with this little bit of an improved mindset (I already had a strong one) and healthier at middleweight, I think I’ll just be too much for Stylebender. I think I’ve got too much power, and I think I’ll be technically standing up too much for him. I really do, he’s not taking me down. And you know, I’ve got this mentality when you take me down I’m getting back up.”

Michael Bisping declared that Till's British Thai boxing style is more than a match for Stylebender's kickboxing.