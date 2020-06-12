Video | Birthday boy Jason Parillo forces BJ Penn into bicycle mode

Legendary MMA boxing coach Jason Parillo put UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn into bicycle mode during a fun training session between the two long-time friends.

It was Parillo’s birthday and Penn shared a video to his social media of the birthday boy chasing him around the gym in a humorous fashion. Check out the video posted on Penn’s Instagram.

Happy Birthday @parilloboxing many more to come, you’re still right, I don’t fight good going backwards @rvca @rvcasport VA #r

Parillo is the long-time boxing coach for Penn and one of his oldest and dearest friends in the sport. In 2018, Mike Straus of BJPenn.com interviewed Parillo and he had the following to say about Penn.

“My shout out is to BJ Penn! I want to see you kick some ass, bud. It sounds like your getting in pretty good shape and I want to see you do really well and I know your gonna do well. You just got to put your mind to it and you will have that W you need.”

Penn fought a few months later at UFC 237 in May 2019, losing a decision to Clay Guida in what turned out to be the last fight of his UFC career as the promotion later released him. Although Penn struggled near the end of his UFC run, he is still one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and he was one of the first two-division champions in UFC history.

Penn is currently a free agent and has not made up a decision as to whether or not he will continue his career. If he does fight again, many expect Bellator to take a run at Penn given how many events they do in Hawaii. If Penn fights again, maybe we will see Parillo right there in his corner.