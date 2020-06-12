Jorge Masvidal thanks fans for supporting his stance against the UFC

Jorge Masvidal has thanked his fans for supporting him during his recent feud with the UFC.

Masvidal has become a massive star after a phenomenal 2019 where he knocked out Darren Till, then had the flying knee, five-second knockout over Ben Askren. He followed that up with a TKO win over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 to claim the BMF title.

Since his stellar 2019, many expected “Gamebred” to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. The two sides were negotiating, yet, they could not come to an agreement and Gilbert Burns got the title shot at UFC 251 instead.

Gamebred has since taken shots at Dana White and the Las Vegas-based promotion over pay disputes. He said he wants answers to why MMA fighters only get 18 percent of the revenue while other sports like the NHL, MLB, and NFL, are in the 40-50 percent range. It has been a challenging time for Masvidal who has now taken to social media to thank all his fans.

With all the craziness in the world for you to take the time to write me to keep moving forward with my cause motivates me even more #TheResurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that I have received for the stance I have taken with my employer,” Masvidal wrote. “From the blue-collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless.

“With all the craziness in the world for you to take the time to write me to keep moving forward with my cause motivates me even more #TheResurrection,” he concluded.

With Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns now locking horns at UFC 251, who Jorge Masvidal will fight next is to be seen. He has talked about a rematch with Nate Diaz, or perhaps he settles his rivalry with Colby Covington or takes a ‘money fight’ against Conor McGregor.

For now, Masvidal’s biggest fight is against Dana White and the UFC over his pay. So, perhaps, we don’t see the 2019 Fighter of the Year compete again until he and the UFC reach an agreement over his pay and his contract.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal stance against the UFC?