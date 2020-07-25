Video | Bethe Correia confused by ten second clap and stops fighting

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia returned to the Octagon on the prelims of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 event.

The Brazilian standout was taking on Pannie Kianzad in hopes of building off the momentum of her unanimous decision victory over Sijara Eubanks this past September.

As is the case in most of Bethe Correia’s contests, tonight’s bout with Kianzad proved to be a highly entertaining affair. Both ladies were able to land big shots throughout their three round battle, leaving both fighters battered and bruised after fifteen minutes of action.

In the end, it was Kianzid who was awarded the victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Pannie Kianzad def. Beth Correia (30-27 x2, 29-28)

With that said, tonight’s Correia vs. Kianzad contest was nearly finished at the end of the first round after Bethe appeared to be confused by the ten second clap, signally that the round was coming to an end.

Instead of continuing to fight, Bethe Correia actually dropped her guard and attempted to fist bump Pannie Kianzad who proceeded to crack her in the face.

Check out the insane clip below courtesy of @ImShannonTho on Twitter:

Tonight’s setback to Kianzad served as Correia’s third loss in her past four fights. Since challenging Ronda Rousey for the promotions bantamweight title at UFC 190, the Brazilian has since gone just 2-4-1.

Who would you like to see Bethe Correia fight next following her loss to Pannie Kianzad at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 25, 2020