UFC Fight Island 3 Results: Fabricio Werdum stops Alexander Gustafsson in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 main card features an intriguing heavyweight matchup between Alexander Gustafsson and Fabricio Werdum.

The former multiple-time light heavyweight title challenger, Gustafsson (18-6 MMA), will be making his heavyweight debut when he collides with Werdum this evening. The Swede had retired from MMA following his submission loss to Anthony Smith in June of 2019, but recently found the fire to get back in the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1 MMA) is coming off a split-decision loss to Aleksei Oleinik in his most recent effort at UFC 249. The former UFC heavyweight champion, Werdum, has not won a fight since November of 2017, where he defeated Marcin Tybura by way of unanimous decision.

Round one of his heavyweight matchup begins and the fighters meet in the center of the cage. Gustafsson charges forward with a double jab. Werdum answers with a hard kick to the body. He misses with a follow up high kick. Gustafsson resets and lands a jab. Another kick lands for Werdum. Alexander Gustafsson charges forward with a flurry and takes the Brazilian to the floor. Fabricio Werdum grabs a leg and then scrambles to takes the Swedes back. He flirts with a rear-naked choke and then moves to an armbar submission. He looks to lock it in. This is a matter of time. And there it is. Werdum stops Gus in Round 1.

Vai Cavalo! 🇧🇷@FabricioWerdum submits Gus in RD 1! 📺 The card finishes next on @ESPN / E+ pic.twitter.com/5O336mRWBW — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2020

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Fabricio Werdum def. Alexander Gustafsson via submission (armbar) in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 25, 2020