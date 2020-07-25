UFC Fight Island 3: ‘Whittaker vs. Till’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Abu Dhabi for UFC Fight Island 3, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by middleweight standouts Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

The former UFC middleweight champion, Whittaker (20-5 MMA), will be returning to action this evening for the first time since surrendering his title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Prior to his setback to ‘Stylebender’, ‘The Reaper’ was riding a nine-fight win streak, which included victories over Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza and Uriah Hall.

Meanwhile, Darren Till (18-2-1 MMA) made his middleweight debut this past November at UFC 244, where he earned a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Liverpool native, as Till had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal respectively.

‘The Gorilla’ is confident that a win over Robert Whittaker this evening will earn him a middleweight title shot against the winner of Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Island 3 features a trilogy bout between light heavyweight legends Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rua (26-11-1 MMA), defeated Nogueira in both of the pairs previous matchups by decision, with their second contest at UFC 190 earning ‘fight of the night‘ honors.

Shogun Rua will enter tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3: ‘Whittaker vs. Till’ event on a two-fight unbeaten streak. After scoring a TKO victory over Tyson Pedro in December of 2018, Shogun fought Paul Craig to a split draw this past November in Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Ryan Spann in his most recent effort at UFC 237.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3: ‘Whittaker vs. Till’ main card is an intriguing heavyweight bout pitting Alexander Gustafsson against Fabricio Werdum.

The former multiple-time light heavyweight title challenger, Gustafsson (18-6 MMA), will be making his heavyweight debut when he collides with Werdum this evening. The Swede had retired from MMA following his submission loss to Anthony Smith in June of 2019, but recently found the fire to get back in the Octagon.

UFC Fight Island 3 Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker Vs. Darren Till

Light Heavyweight: Mauricio Rua Vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum Vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Women’s Strawweight: Carla Esparza Vs. Marina Rodriguez

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig Vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira Vs. Peter Sobotta

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Rhys Mckee

UFC Fight Island 3 Prelims (5pm EST on ESPN+)

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo Vs. Jai Herbert

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby Vs. Jesse Ronson

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall Vs. Jake Collier

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev Vs. Mike Grundy

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser Vs. Raphael Pessoa

Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia Vs. Pannie Kianzad

Welterweight: Ramazan Emeev Vs. Niklas Stolze – Emeev def. Stolze by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood Vs. John Castaneda – Wood def. Castaneda by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

