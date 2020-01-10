VIDEO | Belal Muhammad trolls Tony Ferguson with intense workout video

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad trolled Tony Ferguson with a new video on his social media showing off an intense workout session.

Ferguson earlier this week posted a video of his unorthodox training methods for his upcoming fight against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249. “El Cucuy” often posts videos of his workouts — many which edge on the side of ridiculous — for his fans to watch. But with a 12-fight win streak inside the Octagon, clearly whatever Ferguson is doing works, and Muhammad used it as an opportunity to troll him.

In a new video posted on his Twitter, Muhammad made MMA fans laugh as he mimicked Ferguson’s training habits. Check out the video below.

Exclusive LEAKED clip of Tony Ferguson training camp pic.twitter.com/TDvmcBBbQL — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 10, 2020

“Exclusive LEAKED clip of Tony Ferguson training camp”

Because they are in different weight classes, don’t expect Muhammad to fight Ferguson anytime soon. After all, Muhammad is a welterweight while Ferguson is a 155-pound lightweight. But that didn’t stop Muhammad from taking the opportunity to poke fun at Ferguson and gain some new followers in the process.

Muhammad (16-3) has been a member of the UFC roster since 2016 and overall has a 7-3 in the Octagon. He is currently riding a two-fight win streak with victories over Takashi Sato and Curtis Millender in his last two fights. He also holds wins over Tim Means, Chance Rencountre, Jordan Mein, Randy Brown and Augusto Montano, with losses to Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, and Alan Jouban.

Muhammad is currently awaiting his next booking and is gunning for a top-15 ranked opponent. Considering his solid record fighting in the Octagon, he should be able to get what he wants for his next fight. Looking at the rankings, fights against the likes of Neil Magny and Li Jingliang could very well be in the near future for Muhammad.

What would you like to see next for Belal Muhammad?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.