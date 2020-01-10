Dillon Danis boasts about receiving Bellator ownership stake

Dillon Danis is now 2-0 in the Bellator cage, and will attempt to boost that record to 3-0 when he takes on Kegan Gennrich at Bellator 238 on January 25. Interestingly, both of his previous fights and his upcoming battle with Gennrich have all been contested at catchweights.

Danis claims that’s because, as a part owner of Bellator MMA, he can call the shots.

“Why catchweight? Yeah because I mean, when you’re the owner, you can do what you want so why not make your own weight,” Danis told The Schmo recently (transcript via MMA Junkie). “Why do I have to go to everybody else’s weight class, when I can make my own weight class and have my own belt and do what I want so (expletive) everybody else.”

“I just say it, and it happens. Just one text message from me.”

While most fans are unlikely to believe that Danis has an ownership stake in Bellator, he’s either unwilling to break kayfabe or being sincere.

“I’m kinda already half owner of the company, maybe one day I’m going to own the full company, see what we do so I think everything is just going to plan,” Danis said.

“I already had ownership stake,” Danis added, doubling down. “Right when I came in, right when I signed, I said the only way I sign to Bellator is if I get ownership stake so that’s what I mean – Coker, he calls me his business partner, you don’t ever hear him say that about anyone else. I’ve been on the main card since every single one of my fights.”

Though inexperienced in MMA, Danis is renowned for his accomplishments in the jiu jitsu community, and for his close relationship with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, which is certainly part of the reason for his main card appearances.

Do you believe Dillon Danis really has a Bellator ownership stake?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.