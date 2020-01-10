Marlon Moraes blasts Jose Aldo: “F**k this guy”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes blasted fellow Brazilian Jose Aldo for saying he was “scared” after their recent fight at UFC 245.

Moraes won a highly controversial split decision at UFC 245 in a fight that many, including UFC president Dana White, felt Aldo won. UFC bantamweight champion Cejudo also thought that Aldo won the fight and has spent the last month trying to convince White to give Aldo the title shot despite the former featherweight kingpin officially being on a two-fight losing skid.

Moraes has seen Aldo and Cejudo are trying to do and he’s having none of it.

In a scathing interview with MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Moraes blasted his former foe Aldo and said he has lost all respect for him for some of the comments Aldo made about a “scared” Moraes and his gameplan during their fight.

“Right now, I have no respect for this guy. Zero respect, not for him, not for his team, for how they are acting. At the fight, Aldo took the microphone, he says I want to congratulate you, no big drama. But he goes home and he sees what Henry (Cejudo) says and he changes literally from 0 to 100. From blue to red. Like ‘I won the fight, Marlon was scared, I see his face,'” Moraes said.

“I was not scared. I’ve got 30 fights. I’ve been fighting everyday. I’m not going to be scared. Of course, I’m fighting Aldo, I got a little nervous. Everybody gets a little nervous, but once you get in there, it’s just another body in there. He acts like he accepted (the loss), he talked with me right there, and he goes home and he does an interview and talks all this sh*t. F*ck this guy.”

Despite Moraes’ criticisms, there is still a very good chance that Aldo gets the title shot against Cejudo despite losing at UFC 245. We all know the UFC is about booking the biggest-selling fights, and if White believes that Aldo vs. Cejudo would sell more than Cejudo against another bantamweight contender, he may get the fight despite Moraes getting the nod against him at UFC 245.

Do you think Jose Aldo will get the title fight with Henry Cejduo or do you think Marlon Moraes is right and that he doesn’t deserve the chance to fight for gold?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.