VIDEO | Tony Ferguson shows off unorthodox training techniques for Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson showed off a video of his unorthodox training techniques for his upcoming fight against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is arguably the most highly-anticipated fight among MMA fans for 2020. It’s expected to be an extremely exciting fight featuring the two best lightweights in the world. Many are particularly excited for the grappling portion of a potential bout, as Nurmagomedov is by far the most dominant wrestler at 155lbs, while Ferguson is maybe the most creative fighter on the ground in the division.

Ferguson posted a video for his fans showing off some of the moves he’s training for the Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 249. Take a look at the moves below courtesy of his Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7DlEbLhUaF/

“Verified It Was All Fun & Games When They Laughed,… Now,.. They Get To Be Stuck In A Cage W/ Me. This Tyme Moar Than 3 … Champ Shit Only™️ # MeasureTwiceCutOnce #Precision #AndStill Darce Knight Rises Snap Down City # comingafterkhabib” — Tony Ferguson

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are both riding 12-fight UFC winning streaks into this title fight, the first time in UFC history that two men will meet inside the Octagon with a belt on the line. Ferguson most recently defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO at UFC 238, while Nurmagomedov bested Dustin Poirier by submission at UFC 242.

While both men have enjoyed fantastic win streaks, at some point someone will have to lose a fight, and barring injury, it will happen on April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s going to be one of the best fights of the year as long as these two stay healthy and make it to the fight unscathed. With the hard training both men are putting in, MMA fans could very well be in store for an instant classic.

How excited are you for Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov?