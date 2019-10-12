VIDEO | Anthony Pettis and Ali Abdelaziz allegedly separated by police

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Dominance MMA owner Ali Abdelaziz were forced to be separated at last night’s PFL event in Las Vegas.

Late yesterday evening reports surfaced that there had been a physical altercation between Ali Abdelaziz and First Round Management Vice President Abe Kawa.

Kawa was in attendance with Anthony Pettis to support fellow First Round Management fighter Brendan Loughnane.

According to eye witness reports, Abdelaziz approached Kawa and proceeded to slap him in the face.

‘Showtime’ spoke about the incident in an interview with ESPN.

Ali approached Abe in the crowd and proceeded to slap him “like a b*tch” before he “was gone in 15 seconds”, Anthony Pettis explained.

Most recently, video footage from last night’s altercation has surfaced on Twitter courtesy of @RyanLF__.

As seen in the video below, Ali Abdelaziz (seen in green) appears to confront Anthony Pettis (wearing black) before security and police were able to intervene.

This is not the first time that Abdelaziz has been involved in an altercation with a UFC fighter.

The Dominance MMA owner went after Colby Covington earlier this year in Las Vegas.

According to Abe Kawa’s older brother Malki, this is not the first time that Abdelaziz has attacked a member of Front Row Management either.

Malki Kawa accused Ali Abdelaziz of starting and apologizing for multiple past incidents earlier today on Twitter (see that here).

Anthony Pettis (22-9 MMA) has not issued any statements regarding the newly released video footage.

The former lightweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout at UFC 241.

Prior to the setback, ‘Showtime’ was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Stephen Thompson.

What do you think of Ali Abdelaziz getting involved in yet another altercation with a UFC fighter outside of the cage?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 12, 2019