Cain Velasquez details retirement conversation with UFC President Dana White

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez shocked fans by appearing on WWE Smackdown and then announcing his retirement from MMA.

Velasquez (14-3 MMA) arrived on the popular pro-wrestling program to confront his former UFC rival Brock Lesnar over recent actions involving ‘The Beast’ and Rey Mysterio.

Cain proceeded to enter the ring and take Brock to the floor where he unleashed some ground and pound before Lesnar eventually scrambled free and escaped.

Shortly following his surprise WWE appearance, Cain Velasquez officially announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

The decision was far from easy for Velasquez, but the former UFC heavyweight kingpin is now “all in” with the WWE.

Cain Velasquez will now meet Brock Lesnar at WWE’s “Crown Jewel” event this October in Saudi Arabia.

The pair had previously met under the UFC banner at UFC 121, with the Mexican emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Cain Velasquez recently spoke with MMAJunkie where he revealed how UFC President Dana White reacted to the news of his retirement and move to WWE.

“We ended up talking on the phone,” Velasquez said. “He just supported me 100 percent. It was just a good, respectful talk that we had. He thanked me for everything that I did. I thanked him and the company for everything that they did. He just gave me his full blessing. He said, ‘This is awesome, what you’re doing. Go ahead, you have my full consent to go ahead and do what you want to do.’”

Cain Velasquez proved to be one of the most dominant heavyweights in mixed martial arts history. He went 12-3 under the UFC banner, which included victories over Junior dos Santos x2, Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva x2, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Ben Rothwell, Cheick Kongo, Travis Browne and the aforementioned Brock Lesnar.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 12, 2019