Nate Diaz takes to social media with cryptic message

UFC welterweight and fan favorite Nate Diaz took to social media earlier this evening where he shared some interesting content.

The Stockton native, Nate Diaz, took to Twitter with the following cryptic messages.

Ur a group of pussys — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2019

“Ur a group of pussy’s.”

That tweet was followed up by the following.

1 big group — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2019

“1 big group.”

While Diaz never shared who exactly his tweets were directed at, the general consensus among MMA fans is that Nate was likely referring to some of the members of Dominance MMA.

Dominance MMA serves as Management to a plethora of mixed martial arts fighters, including Nate Diaz’s bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The management group is owned and operated by Ali Abdelaziz.

Nate Diaz (20-11 MMA) will return to the Octagon in the headliner of November’s UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden in New York for a welterweight bout with Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz was last seen in action at August’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former UFC lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

Prior to that, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was coming off a controversial split-decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in 2016.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (34-13 MMA) is coming off a record-setting KO of Ben Askren at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. The victory marked ‘Gamebred’s’ second highlight reel knockout in a row, as he had previously starched Darren Till at UFC London.

The winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight will be awarded the promotions new ‘BMF Title’.

That new belt, which is expected to be revealed soon, will allegedly be presented to the winner by Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 10, 2019