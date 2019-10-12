UFC Tampa Results and Highlights

The Octagon invades Florida for tonight’s UFC Tampa event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson.

The winner of tonight’s headliner will likely be next in line for a shot at Weili Zhang’s UFC strawweight title.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC 231 event where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko in a fight for the promotions flyweight title.

The Polish star has gone just 1-3 over her past four Octagon appearances, with her lone win in that time coming against Tecia Torres by decision.

Meanwhile, Michelle Waterson (17-6 MMA) will enter UFC Tampa on a three-fight win streak. In her latest effort at March’s UFC event in Philadelphia, ‘The Karate Hottie’ scored a unanimous decision victory over former division title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

In tonight’s UFC Tampa co-headliner, featherweights Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie will collide in hopes of moving up the 145-pound ladder.

Cub Swanson (25-11 MMA) will enter UFC Tampa in desperate need of a win, this after losing his last four fights.

During his recent rough stretch ‘Killer Cub’ has suffered losses to Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano and Shane Burgos respectively.

Meanwhile, Kron Gracie (5-0 MMA) made is his promotional debut this past February in Phoenix, where he scored a first round submission victory over Alex Caceres.

UFC Tampa Main Card on ESPN+ (8pm ET)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Kron Gracie vs. Cub Swanson

Mike Davis vs. Thomas Gifford

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Max Frevola vs. Luis Pena

Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Tampa Prelims on ESPN+ (5pm ET)

Niko Price vs. James Vick

Devin Clark vs. Ryan Spann

Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono

Tim Elliott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Figueiredo def. Elliott via submission at 3:08 of Round 1

Miguel Baeza vs. Hector Aldana – Baeza def. Aldana via TKO at 2:32 of Round 2

Marlon Vera vs. Andre Ewell – Vera def. Ewell via TKO at 3:17 of Round 3

Marvin Vettori vs. Andrew Sanchez – Vettori def. Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

J.J. Aldrich vs. Lauren Mueller — Aldrich def. Mueller by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

