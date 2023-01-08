Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder

Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico.

The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes has given an update on the Baroni case. Baroni has been moved to State prison.

UPDATE on the Phil Baroni case. The former Pride/SF/UFC fighter has been transported to Tepic, capital of Nayarit,where he is now in a State Prison (CERESO). His hearing will be on Monday where a judge will determine he’s legal status. If guilty, sentence goes from 30-50 years. — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) January 7, 2023

“UPDATE on the Phil Baroni case. The former Pride/SF/UFC fighter has been transported to Tepic, capital of Nayarit,where he is now in a State Prison (CERESO).

His hearing will be on Monday where a judge will determine his legal status. If guilty, sentence goes from 30-50 years.”

Recently, veteran MMA heavyweight Josh Barnett took to Twitter to express his belief that Baroni’s alleged actions can be blamed on CTE. He recalled the time when he couldn’t book Baroni for MMA shows anyone because he had gotten out of control.

“It was so tough dealing with him at the show that I couldn’t keep booking him even though I wanted to. He was too much to handle and so scattered. He blew up at me because I hadn’t used him again and I blocked him on social media but there wasn’t much I could do.”

Barnett went on to say that fighters must look after their health.

“Fighters, need to take of themselves and those around them need to be vigilant and watchful as well. I’ve seen the decline from the man I have been friends with for so long to where he was last I saw him and it’s heartbreaking. Now with what has happened in MX it’s just so awful.”