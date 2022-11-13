UFC 281 Results: Alex Pereira TKO’s Israel Adesanya (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 281 event is headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira.

Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Poatan’ having defeated ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions in the Glory kickboxing ring.

Israel Adesanya will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at July’s UFC 276 event. Izzy will be looking to earn his sixth career middleweight title defense this evening at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira also last competed at UFC 276, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Sean Strickland. The Brazilian kickboxing specialist has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in 2021.

Round one of the UFC 281 main event begins and Alex Pereira comes out with a flying front kick that misses. Israel Adesanya with a low kick. That gets returned by ‘Poatan’. Adesanya with a jab and then a low kick. Pereira with a pair of low kicks. Another inside low kick from ‘Stylebender’. Alex returns it once again. He lands another and then another. He goes upstairs with a high kick. Izzy replies with a low kick. He goes to the body. Pereira with a low kick. Israel Adesanya lands a nice straight right. He lands a low kick. Alex Pereira misses with a left hook. He lands a follow up leg kick. Pereira looks to close the distance. Adesanya keeps him at bay with a body kick. He goes upstairs but Alex blocks it. Pereira with a high kick that partially connects. ‘Stylebender’ with a nice kick to the body. Pereira returns it and looks to close the distance. Israel circles out and resets. Alex Pereira with a big kick to the body and then a left hook. He comes forward and lands a knee. Good body shots from the clinch by Alex Pereira. The champion reverses the position and lands some short shots. Izzy with a big right hand to close out round one. Pereira was absolutely rocked from that shot.

Round two of the UFC 281 main event begins and Israel Adesanya opens with a big leg kick. ‘Stylebender’ looks much more confident this round. Alex Pereira tags him with a left hand. He tries a spinning back kick but misses. Another good left partially connects for ‘Poatan’. Izzy with a low kick and then a jab. Alex with a big jab. That appeared to stun the champ. Pereira closes the distance and lands a pair of hard body shots. Adesanya looks for a takedown. The challenger defends the shot. Israel Adesanya breaks free from the clinch and lands a big right hand. Pereira replies with a nice combination. He lands a big left and then a knee. Izzy forces the clinch. Pereira breaks free and lands a hard body kick. He follows that up with a jab. Pereira shoots in and scores a last second takedown. Wow.

Round three of the UFC 281 headliner begins and Alex Pereira lands a low kick. Israel Adesanya counters with a jab. He follows that up with a pair of kicks. ‘Poatan’ with a high kick that gets blocked. Adesanya with a nice combination. He goes to the body. Pereira with a trip attempt. Adesanya gets top position and begins dropping big shots from the back of the challenger. Izzy locks in one hook and begins raining down some ground and pound. Alex Pereira is doing his best to stand back up, but Izzy is weighing on him. Two minutes remain in round three. Izzy continues to work some short shots. He lands an elbow. Pereira returns fire from off his back. A heavy shot lands for Adesanya to close out the round.

Round four of the UFC 281 main event begins and Alex Pereira comes out firing. He lands a left and then a low kick. Israel Adesanya with a nice jab and then a big right hand. Pereira gets in a left but then Izzy counters with another right. The champion goes to the body with a pair of kicks. He follows that up with a left hook and then another low kick. Adesanya lands a right hand but Alex counters with a good left. Another good left from the challenger. He pushes Izzy up against the cage. Adesanya looks for a trip. Pereira stays on his feet but Irael drops for a takedown. Alex avoids and the horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Israel Adesanya lands a hard low kick. Alex Pereira with a good left to the body. He follows that up with a low kick and then a jab. He likely needs a finish here. Pereira with a good right hand. Izzy forces the clinch. He pushes the challenger against the cage and looks for a takedown. Pereira checks a low kick and Izzy drops. The champion’s leg appears to be fine, and he is back up. He throws another low kick and seems to be ok. Pereira with a short right hook. He lands a big flurry. Adesanya is down. He gets up but is somethered with shots. This one is all over!

Official UFC 281 Result: Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya via TKO in Round 5

