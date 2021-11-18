Vicente Luque interested in title eliminator fight against Leon Edwards: “It would remove any doubts”

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque is interested in a title eliminator fight against Leon Edwards, saying “it would remove any doubts.”

Edwards is the No. 3 ranked contender in the UFC welterweight division, and Luque is the No. 4 ranked fighter. Edwards was supposed to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 next month, but that fight fell apart after Masvidal pulled out with an injury. With Masvidal out, Edwards was taken off the card. There is a chance that he could be re-booked for another fight in early 2022, but he has said that he plans on waiting for the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who recently beat Colby Covington again.

If you ask Luque, though, he believes that it makes more sense for Edwards to fight him in a rematch for the No. 1 contender spot. Check out what Luque told AG Fight below.

“I would accept (the fight). I saw a lot of people talking about this fight and I didn’t say much because there were a lot of people asking. I’m always ready, I couldn’t beat the weight to be in reserve for Kamaru (Usman) and Colby (Covington), but I got the news within ten days. If the UFC calls me I’ll be in and sign a contract. A month is easy to beat the weight and I would still have time to do a good workout,” Luque said.

“I think it would remove any doubts. There are people who think I should fight for the belt, there are people who think Leon. He has a great streak of victories, but I’ve done some damage in the division, with victories, so a fight between the two of us would remove any doubts and would be the next challenger for Kamaru.”

Do you agree with Vicente Luque that the next fight to make is a title eliminator between himself and Leon Edwards at 170lbs?