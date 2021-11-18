Jorge Masvidal trashes “bitter old man” Conor McGregor: “This dude’s gonna end up snorting himself to death”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal trashed “bitter old man” Conor McGregor, suggesting “this dude’s gonna end up snorting himself to death”.

Masvidal was a guest on MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour and he took McGregor to task. The two have taken shots at each other on social media over the past few years and especially lately, and Masvidal did not hold back when asked for his thoughts on McGregor.

“I think he is a bitter old man just screaming at the TV all day. It sucks for him that he’s broken. He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together as far as fighting goes. Like, go have a regular life, bro. This dude’s gonna end up snorting himself to death. So I’m not worried about him. I’m just trying to get big paychecks and fight. You go to rehab, motherf*cker, and treat older people the right way. When they sign us to fight, I’ll teach you some respect,” Masvidal said of McGregor.

“I couldn’t really care less for him. He’s a 145er, I’m a 170-pounder. Full-grown man size. Have him deal with fun-size. I’ve always addressed this when it comes up – we’re not even going to entertain this f*cking cockroach. He’s mad because what’s-his-face is signed to whatever the f*ck his company’s called, and they were going to collect the biggest paycheck they were ever going to collect off my ass fighting and beating Leon’s ass. It’s not going to happen anymore, so you can see the bitterness get exposed, but he just picked the wrong dude. He can still get that paycheck, but mini-ass midget doesn’t want to tell his guy, ‘Yo, wait up, just fight him later and we’ll still get that paycheck’ – it might even be bigger because there’s more publicity behind it. But he’s a corny midget f*ck. So what do you say?”

