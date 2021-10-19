Leon Edwards says he has been promised welterweight title shot with win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards says he has been promised a 170lbs title shot with a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269.

Edwards has gone unbeaten over his last 10 fights in a row and he has been adamant that his next fight would be for the title. However, Edwards finally caved and accepted the UFC’s offer to fight Masvidal. The two rivals meet at UFC 269 in December and, according to Edwards, it’s a No. 1 contender fight for him as he has been promised that he will get the next title shot against the winner of UFC 269’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2.

Speaking to The MMA Hour, Edwards explained why he finally accepted the fight with Masvidal. According to “Rocky,” the UFC gave him a good payday and, after promising he would get a title shot with a win, he decided that he would take the fight with Masvidal.

“They came with the right figures, so I thought I’ll make a little stop off before my title shot. Yes, that’s 100% part of the deal. I said it, even before the money came up, I said listen, ‘If I do this fight for you guys, I want to fight for the title next.’ They said yes so, I go out there, I put the performance of my life in and I fight for the title next,” Edwards said (via MMANews). I believe in my heart [that I’ll fight for the title next]. Where else do they go? There’s no way they can come with someone else. Like I said, I’m focused on the task at hand. I’ve got Masvidal in December, go out there, like I said, and take him out. That’s a fight I’ve wanted for a long time. I can not wait to go out there and shut him up.”

