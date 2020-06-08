Various Conor McGregor prop bets released

The sportsbooks are offering odds on various prop bets related to the future of UFC superstar Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

McGregor revealed following UFC 250 this past weekend that he plans on hanging up his gloves and retiring from mixed martial arts. He later spoke about his surprising retirement announcement, attributing it to boredom and a lack of fighting opportunities right now. Still, some are skeptical that McGregor’s retirement will stick, as this isn’t the first time he has announced his intention to hang up his gloves only to fight again another day.

Now you can bet on a number of prop bets related to the future of McGregor inside the Octagon. Take a look at the following odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Will Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather in 2020-2021?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5) Conor McGregor's next fight in 2020-2021

UFC 1/1

BKFC 7/4

Boxing 13/4 Will Conor McGregor announce he is un-retired on Twitter 2020?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -260 (5/13) (odds via @betonline_ag) — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 8, 2020

Will Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather in 2020-2021?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Conor McGregor’s next fight in 2020-2021

UFC 1/1

BKFC 7/4

Boxing 13/4

Will Conor McGregor announce he is un-retired on Twitter 2020?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -260 (5/13)

The one prop that stands out immediately to me is the even odds of McGregor’s next fight being inside the Octagon. It’s just very hard to see McGregor fighting anywhere but for the UFC in his next fight. He is under contract with the promotion for the foreseeable future and it just seems to make more sense that whatever his next fight is will be inside the Octagon. For even money, that seems like a really good bet.

The prop on McGregor fighting Mayweather also seems like a winner, as it seems doubtful he will be boxing the legend anytime soon in a rematch. Sure, these two have talked about locking horns for a second time many times now, but considering we already saw them fight just a few years back and we know the outcome, a rematch seems unlikely.

Will you put money on any of these Conor McGregor prop bets?