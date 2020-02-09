Valentina Shevchenko names three potential opponents for next title defense

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko named three potential opponents for the next defense of her 125lbs title.

Shevchenko took on Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event of UFC 247 and put on an absolute clinic. Shevchenko outstruck and outgrappled Chookagian in the first two rounds, cutting her face open and beating her up. Early in the third round, Shevchenko was able to get Chookagian to the ground and into the dominant crucifix position, where he rained down nasty elbow strikes until the referee was forced to intervene and stop the fight.

Shevchenko improved her MMA record to 19-3 and her UFC record to 8-2 with the win, including a perfect 5-0 mark as a flyweight. Since moving down to flyweight in 2018 when the division opened up, Shevchenko has defeated Chookagian, Liz Carmouche, Jessica Eye, Joanna Jedrzejcyk and Priscila Cachoeira. She has looked unstoppable at 125lbs.

At this point, it’s hard to see anyone in the flyweight division competing with Shevchenko, and many believe she should move back up to 135lbs for a trilogy fight against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who has defeated Shevchenko twice in the past.

However, when speaking at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference, Shevchenko says she plans on continuing to defend her women’s flyweight title, and she named three potential opponents. Check the names out below (via MMAjunkie.com).

“We just watched the rankings of flyweight with Laura Sanko, and it was after Katlyn (Chookagain) (and) Jessica Eye. It was Joanne Calderwood, Jennifer Maia, and Roxanne Modafferi. These three girls I think are strong fighters. They have very good skills. Each one, they have different styles of fighting. I would love to fight any one of them,” Shevchenko said.

Calderwood is coming off of a split decision win over Andrea Lee and has won three of her last four fights. Maia is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Chookagian but has won eight of her last 10 fights overall. As for Modafferi, she is coming off of a huge upset win over Maycee Barber. The UFC will likely choose from one of these three women to fight Shevchenko next.

