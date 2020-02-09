Andrea Lee calls for judge to be fired following controversial decision loss at UFC 247

UFC women’s flyweight contender Andrea Lee is calling for the judge of her fight against Lauren Murphy at UFC 247 to be fired.

Lee lost a controversial split decision to Murphy on the preliminary card. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 28-29, and 29-28 in favor of Murphy. However, the general MMA media consensus was that Lee should have earned the decision. In fact, all 12 media members whose scores were recorded at MMADecisions.com scored the fight for Lee.

The other controversy came during the fight as commentators Joe Rogan and Dominick Cruz repeatedly said that one of the judges was not paying attention during the fight, though it’s unclear which judge that was. Lee heard the comments from Rogan and Cruz and wasn’t happy about it. Now she’s calling for the judge to be fired.

In a new post on Instagram, Lee said that this judge in question needs to be fired and she believes there are more qualified individuals out there to judge MMA fights.

“If anyone has video or pictures of the judge who was on his phone during the fights, please send them to me. I just think that judge should be fired, he should never have the opportunity to sit cage side and judge fights ever again, especially when there are plenty other judges who were better qualified and more deserving. #ufc247” — Andrea Lee

Lee’s criticisms are very fair considering that fighters’ careers are in the hands of the judges. For Lee, this loss in particular really stings because it’s her second straight split decision loss after dropping a narrow split decision to Joanne Calderwood in her last fight. As for Murphy, she got the judges’ nod in this fight against Lee but with so few people believing she won it’s hard to see her moving too much up the flyweight ladder despite getting her hand raised.

Do you agree with Andrea Lee that this judge should be fired?