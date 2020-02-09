Jon Jones open to Dominick Reyes rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he is open to a rematch against Dominick Reyes after their controversial fight at UFC 247.

The judges awarded the bout to Jones with scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. Many observers felt that Reyes deserved to win the fight, including UFC president Dana White. But the three judges decided that Jones deserved to get his hand raised, leading to one of the most controversial title fight decisions in recent years.

Following the event, Jones spoke with the media at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference and was asked if he would grant Reyes a rematch considering how close the fight was. Here’s what the champ said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“It’s my job to embrace the toughest challenges. That’s what a champion is being about. I fought Daniel Cormier twice. I had no problem signing the contract. I fought Alexander Gustafsson twice and had no problem signing the contract. If the people want to see me fight Dominick again, it’s going to be up to Dana White to find a way to make that happen,” Jones said.

So far, there’s been no indication from the UFC if Reyes will get a rematch with Jones. In Jones’ last fight against Thiago Santos at UFC 239, he eeked out a split decision to keep his title but was not awarded a rematch. Of course, Santos was injured coming out of that fight while Reyes appears to be healthy, so if the UFC wants to, an immediate rematch could happen.

What seems more likely to happen is that Reyes picks up another win, perhaps against Santos, while the winner of Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho gets the next title shot. Ultimately, it will be up to the UFC to decide what’s next for Jones, but considering how many fans seem interested in a rematch right now, don’t count Reyes out just yet.

Do you think Dominick Reyes should get a rematch against Jon Jones?