Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense

Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues.

Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.

Some have questioned whether or not she should switch up her weight class, perhaps in an attempt to become a two-division champion. Either way, though, the 34-year-old is still one of the best female fighters in the game.

Given that she hasn’t fought in six months, there are plenty of questions surrounding her future. In a recent interview, Shevchenko tried to clear things up.

“I would consider two names: It’s Alexa Grasso and Fiorot,” Shevchenko said. “These are two challengers that are extremely good and ready for this title test. I think any of them.”

Shevchenko was then asked about two possible superfights against some familiar names.

“There is interest always, and I’m actually ready for that [Nunes], because it’s a fight that makes sense,” Shevchenko said. “But yeah, let’s see how everything plays out, because I think any bright names, any superfights would be good.”

Shevchenko pushes for immortality

“Definitely it’s one of the options that can happen [Zhang],” Shevchenko said. “I saw her recent fights. She got stronger, more tactical, but if a fight is gonna happen, it’s not gonna help her.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Whatever option she chooses, you can bet Shevchenko will be in a major fight in 2023.

Who do you think Valentina Shevchenko will fight next? Can you picture a scenario in which she wins a second title? Is she the best UFC champion in the promotion right now? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!