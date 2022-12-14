Artem Lobov slaps Conor McGregor with another lawsuit following alleged “intimidation” and “harassment”

Artem Lobov has hit Conor McGregor with another lawsuit as their dispute over Proper No. Twelve whiskey continues.

Last month, it was announced that Artem Lobov would be suing his former best friend Conor McGregor. The dispute was believed to be in relation to the creation of Proper No. Twelve whiskey, with Artem claiming he was promised 5% of the deal. During an interview, he had the following to say.

“I went on and met all different whiskey distilleries, I called some and met some in person. I did my research and put a beautiful deal together. Once the deal was ready, I went to Conor and I said, ‘Conor, I have the deal ready for you. This is going to be a billion-dollar deal, no messing here.’ I’m not sure if he took me seriously or not at the time with the billion dollars. Conor offered me $1M but I turned it down, I didn’t accept it. You know, throughout my career whenever I have helped Conor with camps, he offered to pay me for them camps, but I never accepted money from him.”

Now, things may have gone from bad to worse for McGregor.

More legal headaches on the way for Conor McGregor as former pal Artem Lobov plans to sue for defamation. My longread on the latest developments in the Proper No. Twelve whiskey dispute https://t.co/DXyg6K2LcF — Shane Phelan (@shanephelanindo) December 12, 2022

According to the latest report from Independent.ie, Lobov will be filing a second lawsuit as a result of “a concerted social media barrage” with the intent of harassing, intimidating and defaming the Russian star.

Lobov vs McGregor

McGregor called Lobov a “rat” in addition to a variety of other insults during the tirade. He also challenged his former training partner to a fight.

As of this writing, it’s not quite clear when there’s going to be any kind of formal court hearing.

