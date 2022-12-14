Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could fast track his way to a UFC title shot with a knockout of Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could end up with a UFC title shot if he’s able to knock out Michael Chandler.

The return of Conor McGregor has been hotly debated ever since his leg break last summer against Dustin Poirier. A parade of potential opponents have been mentioned, understandably, given that McGregor can fight at a series of different weight classes.

Alas, based on his current physique, 170 pounds feels about right for the Irishman.

Despite that, many have still been calling for him to take on lightweights – with Michael Chandler being the number one draft pick.

He’s entertaining, he’s popular, and he’s been in there with the very best. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White is still uncertain about booking such a collision.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Michael Bisping weighed in on what should be next for ‘Notorious’.

“Conor’s got all the money in the world, but he wants that [title], so you’ve got to respect that about him,” Bisping said. “And coming back against Michael Chandler, if he gets the job done, well, it wouldn’t be crazy to think about a title fight next. It really wouldn’t. Chandler is still one of the top dogs. If he beats him, if he connects, if he gets a knockout, my God – he’s in a title fight next.”

McGregor vs Chandler?

“He’s still a very very good fighter,” Bisping said. “You don’t get to the levels he got – and OK, maybe a bit of a down slide recently – but you don’t get there unless you had something special to start with. So the fight with Chandler and McGregor makes all the sense in the world.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

