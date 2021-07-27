Urijah Faber comments on TJ Dillashaw using EPO: “Everybody knows what he was doing”

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber commented on his former pupil TJ Dillashaw using EPO, saying that “everybody knows what he was doing.”

Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 event. It was the first fight for Dillashaw in 30 months since being suspended in January 2019 after testing positive for EPO. The suspension was for two years and he also was forced to vacate his 135lbs belt, so Dillashaw paid a hefty price for cheating before the Henry Cejudo fight. But if you ask Faber, his former coach at Team Alpha Male, Dillashaw had been using EPO for a lot longer than when he had been caught.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Faber admitted that while he didn’t see Dillashaw using PEDs with his own eyes, he had been hearing stories in the gym about it for a while.

“I mean TJ’s pretty close with a lot of guys on the team, and I’ve just heard in the years after he’d been gone what had been going down and whatnot. I was never privy to anything. I mean, all I can say is, he got caught for EPO, whatever it was. So that’s all there’s proof of and I’ll just leave it at that,” Faber said.

“It’s not important what I think about it. He knows. His family knows. Everybody knows what he was doing. It’s not my business to put anything out there. Other people have gone out and said stuff about whether he was or wasn’t. I know that he came to my team as a lifetime athlete who wrestled since he was a little kid and wrestled in college and worked out really, really hard and couldn’t bust 143lbs, and he was complaining about it.”

Do you want to see Urijah Faber fight TJ Dillashaw in the future?