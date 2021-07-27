Urijah Faber wouldn’t fight ‘creep and P.O.S.’ TJ Dillashaw unless paid better

Urijah Faber isn’t itching to return to the Octagon — but now that TJ Dillashaw is back, the possibility is there.

Dillashaw made a successful return to action this past Saturday after a two-year USADA suspension. His split decision win over Cory Sandhagen topped a card that saw Faber corner three of his Team Alpha Male trained fighters. Ever since Dillashaw removed himself from Faber’s tutelage, things haven’t quite been the same between the two.

“The only reason why I would do a fight with TJ, in particular, would be because they would probably pay me more for that one,” Urijah Faber told Submission Radio. “If they don’t then I wouldn’t do it — and he’s probably the same way.

“He doesn’t want to fight me. He’s been working hard to regain his… you know, try and keep his nose clean and tell his side of the story or whatever the deal is of his cheating scenarios. He doesn’t need the gravedigger bringing up the f*cking bones of the last 10 years of him being a creep and a P.O.S. So I don’t think it’s enticing to him on that front and for me, I would do it because there’d be a bounty on his head and probably vice versa.

“All I can say is, he got caught for EPO, whatever it was,” he continued. “That’s all there’s proof of and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Urijah Faber retired in December 2016 after snapping a two-fight losing streak with a hometown win over Brad Pickett. He returned in July 2019 to score a big 46-second upset knockout against Ricky Simon.

Anticipating yet another potential title run, Faber was then matched with future champion Petr Yan who would knock out “The California Kid” in the third round of their UFC 245 tilt.