Rafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 co-main event against Rafael dos Anjos, replacement opponent sought-after

Rafael Fiziev has been forced to withdraw from his UFC 272 co-main event fight against Rafael dos Anjos.

On Monday, dos Anjos appeared on The MMA Hour and hinted he heard Fiziev may be out of the fight. He did not know the exact reason but shortly thereafter, Fiziev’s manager texted Ariel Helwani who confirmed the 11th-ranked lightweight was out of the bout due to testing positive for COVID-19. Rafael Fiziev later confirmed the news on social media.

I’m devastated to announce that I’m out of the fight. I had a great camp and was ready to put on the show, I flew all the way to Vegas from Thailand just to get sick with covid, for 3 days I’m in hotel bed with fever, bones pain and cough. — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) February 28, 2022

The hope for dos Anjos is to remain on the card and face a short-notice replacement. Of course, he was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 48 on February 19 against Fiziev but the 28-year-old’s visa was not approved in time so the scrap was delayed. Whether or not a replacement opponent will be found on five days’ notice is to be seen.

Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) has not fought since November of 2020 when he beat Paul Felder by decision. Since then, he has been booked to fight Islam Makhachev twice and Fiziev twice but due to different reasons, the fight never happened. His win over Felder was his return to lightweight and snapped a two-fight losing skid.

With Rafael Fiziev being out of his fight against dos Anjos, UFC 272 is as follows:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. TBD

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Who would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos fight at UFC 272 with Rafael Fiziev forced to withdraw?